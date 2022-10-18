Türkiye tests ballistic missile over Black Sea

18 Oct. 22:25

Türkiye has tested a short-range ballistic missile of its own secret design: the launch was made from a mobile platform on the Black Sea, near the city of Rize, which is near the border with Georgia.

Bloomberg writes about this, specifying that the missile flew 561 kilometers in 458 seconds before falling off the coast of the port of Sinop, which was an absolute record for any weapon of this kind developed in Türkiye.

It is specified that the country has been working on a secret project called Typhoon for several years.