18 Oct. 22:48

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman style wrestler Nihad Guluzade, competing in the 55 kg weight category, won a silver medal at the U23 World Championship during a match with an opponent from Iran. Competitions are held in the Spanish Pontevedra.

Let us remind you that today in the fight for bronze, a member of the Azerbaijani national team Ziya Babashov (63 kg) will meet with Ryuto Ikeda (Japan), and Sarkhan Mammadov (130 kg) will fight with Iranian Aliakbar Yusufiahmadchali.