ADB approves $59-mln loan to Uzbekistan for development of cities

19 Oct. 9:20

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $59 million and a grant worth $500,000 to Uzbekistan for the improvement of living conditions in four cities, the ADB office in the country said in a statement.

As part of its Integrated Urban Development Project, ADB will support strategic investments in municipal infrastructure in the cities of Djizzak, Havast, Khiva, and Yangiyer, which have experienced lagging growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic and vulnerability to climate change, the statement said.

The project is aimed at the development of green infrastructure, including the establishment of a park with a multifunctional community center in Havast and a digital museum dedicated to the Silk Road in Khiva. It will also support the development of water distribution networks using water-saving technologies in Djizzak and the improvement of solid waste management in all four cities.