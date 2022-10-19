Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day

19 Oct. 9:40

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence, according to the publication of the President of Türkiye.

"I congratulate fraternal Azerbaijan on October 18 - the Day of the Restoration of Independence. On behalf of the Turkish state and people, I convey greetings and love to all the Azerbaijani people," the publication says.

The new law 'On Independence Day' was adopted during the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021. On the same day, President Ilham Aliyev approved the law 'On Independence Day'. With the approval of the law, on October 18 - State Independence Day was renamed the Day of the Restoration of Independence. This year marks the 31st anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.