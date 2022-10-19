Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire once again

19 Oct. 11:00

The positions of the Azerbaijani army came under fire, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Starting from 18:40 (GMT +4) on October 18 to 01:45 on October 19, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Garaiman, Pambak and Gunashli settlements of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Tazakend and Astaf settlements of the Dashkasan region and the Daryurd settlement of the Gadabay region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.