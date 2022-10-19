Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran

19 Oct. 11:20

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran.

"I am submitting to the president of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with Iran," he told a news conference.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said that the EU will investigate whether Russia is using Iranian strike drones in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially thrown into the American media.