РУС ENG

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said  he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran.

"I am submitting to the president of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with Iran," he told a news conference.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said that the EU will investigate whether Russia is using Iranian strike drones in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially thrown into the American media.

125 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos