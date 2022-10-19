Lavrov: number of Russia’s partners shows country isn’t isolated

19 Oct. 11:40

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said the number of partners, with whom Russia is increasing cooperation, shows the country is far from being isolated.

"If the number of partners, with whom we are now building up cooperation as we shift the focus from the rabid and off-the-rails West, is subjected to an analysis, then it will show that such a thing as Russia’s isolation doesn’t exist," he said at a meeting with college graduates hired by the ministry.

According to Lavrov, the processes of multipolarity are developing across all continents, and new centers of economic growth, financial power and political clout come into existence.

"That’s Asia and, broadly speaking, Eurasia, Africa which possesses an enormous amount of natural resources that are yet to be developed. The overwhelming majority of Latin American countries continue not only to maintain relations with us, but are interested in deepening them," the minister said.