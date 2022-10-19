U.S.: Nord Stream sabotage investigation is long process

19 Oct. 12:00

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that an investigation of damage on the two Nord Stream gas pipelines is going to be a long process.

"The President has been very clear that it was clearly a sabotage when it comes to the pipeline," she told the press briefing.

"We’ve also said we know this investigation is going to take some time, and it’s going to be a long process before we get to the end of it. So, I don’t want to get ahead of - ahead of the investigation," the White House press secretary added.