EU readies new Iran sanctions - report

19 Oct. 13:00

The European Union is planning to sanction multiple Iranian individuals and entities within the coming days over alleged arms sales to Russia, four officials and diplomats told POLITICO.

The new round of sanctions will hit five Iranian individuals and three entities, the officials and diplomats said. The new penalties would come on top of sanctions already agreed on Monday against Iran’s “morality police”.

Diplomats from EU countries could agree on the details for the new package as soon as Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming European Council summit on Thursday and Friday.