Rebuild Karabakh-2022 exhibition opens in Baku

19 Oct. 13:20

Today three international exhibitions start their work in Azerbaijan's Baku.

Rebuild Karabakh - 2022 the Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh the 2nd International Exhibition, Construction BakuBuild - 2022 the 27th Azerbaijan International Exhibition, Aquatherm Baku - 2022 the 14th International Exhibition Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, water supply, plumbing and swimming pools will be held in Azerbaijan's Baku today.

Great opportunities are being created in Karabakh for entrepreneurs, and companies, in particular, small and medium-sized businesses, chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov said during the opening ceremony of the exhibitions.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale restoration work is underway in Karabakh. Of course, this creates more opportunities for entrepreneurs, and companies, in particular for small and medium-sized businesses, to participate in these projects. The state creates all conditions for this. Such international and local exhibitions held with the support of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), conditions are created for companies and entrepreneurs to present their products," Mammadov said.