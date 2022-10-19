Pakistan backs Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ output cut riles US

19 Oct. 15:00

Islamabad says it stands with Riyadh "in the wake of statements made against the kingdom", and hails the oil cartel's decision to cut production by two million barrels a day.

Pakistan has thrown its weight behind longtime ally Saudi Arabia amid an ongoing rift over global oil production cuts and the US threatening Riyadh with consequences.

"In the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of (the) OPEC+ decision, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Pakistan's reaction comes days after US President Joe Biden expressed "doubts" over the safety of Islamabad's nuclear programme at a fundraiser. "We appreciate the concerns of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability," the statement said.

Islamabad has stated that it encourages a "constructive" approach to such issues based on engagement and mutual respect. "We reaffirm our long-standing, abiding and fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement added.