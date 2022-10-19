Georgian parliament passes bill for prosecutor general election

19 Oct. 15:20

The Georgian parliament passed a bill on new rules for electing the country’s prosecutor general with its first reading, with 126 MPs supporting the amendments in the 150-member legislative body.

The vote on the new rules - a part of the European Union’s 12-point conditions to grant Georgia membership candidate status - saw both the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition lawmakers support the changes that involve a 3/5 majority for the election of a new prosecutor general for a term of six years.

If the candidate fails to receive 3/5 of the votes during the first and second rounds of the vote, the candidate will be elected with a majority - if at least 76 votes are cast in their favour - but for a term of one year.

Ruling party head Irakli Kobakhidze said in September GD was ready to implement the rule for electing the prosecutor general with a 3/5 quorum, as agreed by Georgian political groups last year, within the framework of the EU-mediated agreement proposed by European Council president Charles Michel.

In comments on the bill for the new rules, Kobakhidze said his party had been “actively working" on fulfiling the 12-point conditions outlined by the European Commission in June, against the backdrop of a “sabotage” by the “radical opposition".

"This bill, agreed with the parliamentary opposition, has no analogues in any country, as its content contradicts the logic of the governance system and legal principles”, Kobakhidze noted, adding the fulfilment of the conditions had been a “special priority” and consequently the Georgian government would accept the new rule “without any preconditions”.

Two more readings are required for the final approval of the bill, which requires the support of at least 113 MPs, as the amendments are a part of the country’s constitution.