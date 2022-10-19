More than 20,000 monkeypox cases reported in EU

19 Oct. 16:00

Since the start of the monkeypox outbreak and as of 11 October 2022, 20 455 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 29 EU/EEA countries, according to the report of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In total, 63 cases have been reported from three Western Balkan countries and Turkey.



The five countries reporting most cases since the start of the outbreak are: Spain (7 239), France (4 042), Germany (3 651), Netherlands (1 223) and Portugal (929). Deaths have been reported from: Spain (2), Belgium (1) and Czechia (1). The highest cumulative notification rates have been reported in Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg.