Russia records 10,656 daily COVID-19 cases

19 Oct. 16:40

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,656 over the past day to 21,335,087, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 9,474 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,583 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 18.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 49 regions, while in 28 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 1,937 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,257 over the past day versus 606 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,222,022, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 687 over the past day versus 647 a day earlier, reaching 1,779,897.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 20,859 over the past day, reaching 20,659,469. A day earlier some 20,252 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 92 over the past day, reaching 389,176. A day earlier 91 COVID-19 deaths were registered.