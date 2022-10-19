Russia in talks with Turkey on construction of new nuclear power plant

19 Oct. 17:00

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has begun negotiations with its partners from Turkey regarding the construction of a second nuclear power plant on the Black Sea coast, head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We have started negotiations with our Turkish business partners to form technological alliances, in terms of investment policy and in terms of the development of the Turkish energy market, taking into account the future presence of a large nuclear power plant," he said.

Likhachev recalled that the second nuclear power plant would be built near the city of Sinop in northern Turkey. According to the head of Rosatom, "this is already a well-known site on the Black Sea for all the world’s nuclear scientists, which is very attractive in terms of housing a large and powerful four-unit plant."

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the possibility of building a second nuclear power plant on the Black Sea coast.