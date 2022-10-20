Georgia's revenue from international tourism up 132% in January-September

20 Oct. 13:00

Georgia's income from international tourist visits reached $375,615,194 in September, with the figure being 132.1% higher compared to the same period of last year, the Georgian national tourism administration said on Thursday.

Revenues from international tourism in September have exceeded the figure of 2019 for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic, the GNTA said.

The amount received in September was 17.9% higher than in September of the pre-pandemic 2019, the statistics show.

Income in the first nine months of 2022 reached $2.5 billion, a 190.8 percent increase year-on-year and 97.5 percent recovery on 2019 figures.