Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva release gazelles in Jabrayil

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the project of “Azerbaijan-Turkiye International Forestry Training Center”, “Smart Seedlings" and "Friendship Forest" Complex to be established in Jabrayil district.

The head of state and the First Lady attended the ceremony to release 18 gazelles to the territory of Jabrayil district under the implementation of reintroduction projects.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work to be done in the Complex.