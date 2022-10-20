Iranian foreign minister arrives in Armenia today

20 Oct. 13:45

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is expected in Armenia today for an official visit.

Abdollahian will meet today with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Assembly Speaker Allen Simonyan, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

On October 21, Mirzoyan and Abdollahian will travel to Kapan, the administrative capital of the southern Armenian province of Syunik, bordering Iran, to attended the official opening of the Iranian consulate general in that town.

In December 2021, the Iranian government decided to open a consulate general in the Armenian Kapan.