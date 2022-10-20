EU sanctions on Iran kill chances of reviving Iranian oil supplies to bloc - source

20 Oct. 15:00

The sanctions the EU slapped on Iran for alleged drone supplies to Russia have actually killed any chances of reviving the nuclear deal with Tehran and returning Iranian oil to the European market, a diplomat from a European mission in Brussels said on Thursday.

"The introduction of the latest sanctions has actually deep-sixed any hope of reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program that would lift the EU ban on importing Iranian oil and petroleum products," the diplomat said. He confirmed that on Wednesday the envoys from the 27 EU member countries "signed off on this week’s second package of EU sanctions against Iran" to be adopted at an EU summit that kicks off in Brussels later on Thursday.