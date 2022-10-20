Work at Lachin Airport to be completed by late 2024-early 2025

20 Oct. 15:10

Excavation work at the under-construction airport in Azerbaijan's Lachin is currently underway, Media Manager of AzVirt LLC Jeyhun Safarov said at the Baku Expo Center.

According to him, the relevant work takes a long time due to the difficult terrain. "We believe current excavations will be completed by the end of 2024 - beginning of 2025. AzVirt LLC is making every effort to have all work done on time," Safarov said.

Lachin Airport is the third to be built on Azerbaijan's liberated lands. The grand opening of Fuzuli Airport took place on October 26, 2021, while the opening of Zangilan Airport is expected to be held on October 20, 2022.