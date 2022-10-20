Scholz: Germany no longer ‘dependent’ on Russian gas

20 Oct. 16:00

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claims that Germany has already overcome its dependence on Russian gas supplies and seeks to cut gas consumption by 20%.

"I am glad that we have managed to agree at the European level on the goal of reducing gas consumption by 15%. This is a strong signal of European solidarity, also [a signal] with regards to our country, which until now has been particularly dependent on Russian gas," Scholz said speaking in the Bundestag on Thursday.

"Please note, it was [dependent]. After all, we have freed ourselves from this dependence and we are entering the winter well prepared," the chancellor believes.