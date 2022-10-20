РУС ENG

Scholz: Germany no longer ‘dependent’ on Russian gas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claims that Germany has already overcome its dependence on Russian gas supplies and seeks to cut gas consumption by 20%.

"I am glad that we have managed to agree at the European level on the goal of reducing gas consumption by 15%. This is a strong signal of European solidarity, also [a signal] with regards to our country, which until now has been particularly dependent on Russian gas," Scholz said speaking in the Bundestag on Thursday.

"Please note, it was [dependent]. After all, we have freed ourselves from this dependence and we are entering the winter well prepared," the chancellor believes.

