20 Oct. 17:15

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will have no "vacuum" in trade and economic cooperation with, other countries will fill it. This opinion was expressed on the sidelines of the "Made in Russia" forum.

"A number of other countries are more interested in occupying the vacant places for trade and economic cooperation with the Russian Federation. Therefore, there will be no "vacuum" in trade and economic cooperation", the press secretary said.