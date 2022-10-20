Tank car brand to come to Russian market

20 Oct. 18:50

Until the end of 2022, the Chinese concern Great Wall will present a new car brand in Russia - the Tank sub-brand, "Avtostat" reports.

It is planned to sell two models in Russia: the Tank 300 and the Tank 500, both built on the Great Wall platform's own design. Cars with petrol engines, all-wheel drive with rear and front cross-axle differential locks, as well as electronic driver assistants, are scheduled to be introduced to the Russian market in November. Car sales will start in the first half of 2023.

"Great Wall" is already represented in Russia by the brands GWM and Haval.