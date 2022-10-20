Boris Johnson to be British Prime Minister again?

20 Oct. 19:00

After the announcement of the resignation of Liz Truss, her predecessor, Boris Johnson, can also run for the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain, the Times newspaper writes.

Johnson has never hidden that he would not mind returning to this position, the newspaper notes.

Also, the main competitors of Truss in the last elections may join the race: the former head of the Ministry of Finance Rishi Sunak and the leader of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Britain Penny Mordaunt.

According to Sky News, in addition to this, the former Interior Minister Suella Braverman, who resigned the day before, could take the post of prime minister.

Truss, who resigned 44 days after her appointment, will remain in office until her successor is chosen.