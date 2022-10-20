World stars to come to Georgia with concerts

20 Oct. 19:45

A number of concerts of world-class stars are planned to be held in Georgia in 2023-2024, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held a meeting with the concerts organizers.

According to the Prime Minister's press service, the parties discussed concert programs. According to the organizers, negotiations with the stars are already underway, announcements of concerts will be given in the near future. The first one will take place next May.

World-class stars will perform in Tbilisi, Batumi and Shekvetili on the stage of the Black Sea Arena concert hall.