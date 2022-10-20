Lebanon can buy Russian Zara

20 Oct. 20:25

The Spanish group Inditex (brands Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Oysho, Bershka, Stradivarius) is discussing the possibility of selling its Russian business to the Lebanese group Azadea, the electronic newspaper Cronica Global writes on Thursday.

Azadea owns the Inditex franchise in Algeria, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar, the newspaper notes. Lebanon is already preparing a team considering the purchase of Spanish chain stores in Russia.

According to the material of La Voz de Galicia newspaper, the decision on the presence in Russia Inditex will take before the end of January.