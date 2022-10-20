Kiev imposes sanctions on Ivanishvilli's family

20 Oct. 20:55

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has imposed sanctions on the inner circle of the ruling Georgian Dream party's founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili. The decree was published on October 20.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the imposition of sanctions and raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures with them", the text says.

These restrictions apply to the wife of billionaire Ketevan Kharaidze, brother Alexander Ivanishvili, cousin Ucha Mamatsashvili with his son Tate Mamatsashvili.