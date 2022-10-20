USA denies lack of communication channels with Russia

20 Oct. 22:57

Washington does not agree that the US and Russia do not have channels of communication to reduce tensions, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier that Moscow and Washington did not have a channel for the de-escalation of tensions, similar to the one that was during the Caribbean crisis.

"That's not true. This is not an assessment we are ready to agree with. Of course, business with Russia cannot be conducted as usual, but we definitely have ways to convey messages of primary importance to the Russian side when required", RIA Novosti quotes him.