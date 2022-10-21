Turkish low-cost airline to connect Ankara and Tbilisi

21 Oct. 10:05

Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus Airlines will operate flights from Ankara to Tbilisi and back during the winter navigation season. This was reported in the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

The first flight in this direction will take place on November 2 this year. The flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays until the end of March 2023.

Pegasus Airlines received permission to fly from the carrier on October 29.

In 2019-2020, flights between Ankara and Tbilisi were operated by Turkish Airlines, however, due to restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, flights between the cities were interrupted.