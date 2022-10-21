Türkiye intends to become manufacturing center

21 Oct. 11:15

Ankara can purchase and transport Russian oil without the need for Western financing or insurance, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said.

When asked whether Turkish buyers would comply with the requirements of the G7 countries on the maximum price for Russian oil, he said that "the maximum price has not been put into effect yet".

"We must take the necessary steps to meet our needs, as well as do everything necessary to protect the interests of our country", Dünya quoted Nebati.

Stating that "Ankara can buy and transport Russian oil without the need for Western financing or insurance" if necessary, the minister noted that "in the case of the sanctions imposition, Türkiye has every opportunity to develop tools to adapt to the new situation without violating none of the sanctions.

The Minister also stressed that the authorities intend to implement economic transformations, thanks to which Türkiye will become a manufacturing center.