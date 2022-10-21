Tashkent and Ashgabat sign Declaration on deepening strategic partnership

21 Oct. 11:50

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the "Declaration on deepening strategic partnership", the President of Uzbekistan's press service reports.

Documents have also been signed at the level of governments, ministries and departments of the two countries, providing for the expansion of multifaceted bilateral cooperation, including a practical action plan for 2022-2024 on intensification of political dialogue, inter-parliamentary, trade and economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian exchange, an agreement on the development of bilateral foreign economic relations, an agreement on the regulation of the trading houses' activities in the territories of countries, an agreement on scientific and technical cooperation, a plan of measures to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Agreements have been also adopted on the registration of medicines and medical products, agreements on cooperation in the field of electricity, customs, veterinary medicine and animal husbandry, cinematography and other areas.