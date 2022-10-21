Media: Musk and Twitter seek to complete purchase of social network within a week

21 Oct. 12:10

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Twitter advisers are aiming to complete a $44 billion purchase of the social network by the end of October. Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

According to them, bankers and lawyers from both sides are currently preparing documents for the social network's purchase until October 28.

One source notes that after several months of conflict, the parties are negotiating in a more "sincere manner" now. The company and the entrepreneur want to complete the deal, rather than engage in court proceedings, the agency notes.

The day before, the newspaper The Washington Post reported that Elon Musk intends to reduce about 75% of the company's employees in case of the company's purchase.