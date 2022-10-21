Trade between Kazakhstan and EAEU exceeds $17 billion in eight months

21 Oct. 13:35

The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) exceeded $17 billion in January-August this year, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said during an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"Despite external challenges, Kazakhstan's mutual trade with the EAEU countries exceeded $17 billion over the eight months of this year, which is 5% higher than in the same period last year", Smailov said.

He further noted that since the creation of the association, the republic has increased the export of processed products to the EAEU countries by 64%. "In general, Kazakhstan's exports to the EAEU countries increased by 35%. At the same time, the product range is expanding in favor of finished goods," TASS quoted the head of government as saying.