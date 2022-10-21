Erdoğan: we look for alternative to F-16 fighter jets

21 Oct. 14:25

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the leadership was negotiating on the alternatives to the American F-16 fighter jets, the USA was not the only way out for Ankara.

"At the moment, the (U.S. President) administration’s opinion is developing in a positive direction. Of course, America is not the only way out for us. If necessary, as with the S-400 systems' case, we are negotiating on the alternatives outside the United States ... we have alternative", Erdoğan said in an interview with reporters.

Let us remind you that earlier the United States sent an official notice to Türkiye about its exclusion from the program for the latest F-35 fighter jets supply due to Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.