Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he would have telephone conversations with Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky in the near future.

He noted that Putin was more open to negotiations and "much softer".

"We will see what this can lead to in the course of telephone diplomacy, which we will conduct in the coming days, after listening to both leaders", RIA Novosti quoted him.