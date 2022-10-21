Russia discusses launch of Rasht-Astara route with Azerbaijan and Iran

21 Oct. 15:05

The Russian Azerbaijani Roads (RZD) is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan and Iran on the completion of the construction of the railway section Rasht - Astara. This was announced by Deputy Director of Russian Railways Sergey Pavlov at the plenary session at the "Made in Russia" international export forum.

He stressed that today Rasht-Astara was a serious obstacle to connecting the railway route into a single chain. "Of course, we need this line. And now, as Aleksey Logvinovich (Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - ed.) said, we were conducting very intensive negotiations with the Iranian side and with the Azerbaijani side in order to launch this route", TASS quotes him.

Pavlov also drew attention to the fact that Russian Railways and RZD Logistics are already using the Rasht-Astara route as part of multimodal transportation.