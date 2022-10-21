Indonesia to discuss Mir cards acceptance with Russia - envoy

21 Oct. 16:15

Indonesia is interested in accepting Mir cards on the country’s territory, Indonesia’s ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares said.

"Yes, we recommended to Jakarta to have Mir cards adopted by Indonesian banks as well because we know that a lot of Russians are using Mir for travelling and it’s already been applied in Vietnam, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries," he said when asked about the prospects of accepting Mir cards in the country.

"We would like to have it also in Indonesia, of course. We have a mechanism between Russia and Indonesia in the banking and finance aspects, so they will be discussing it," TASS cited the diplomat as saying.

That said, he noted that the situation with Mir cards in Turkey is a bad example for Indonesian authorities. "But we are interested in having a lot of tourists in Indonesia so Mir will be helpful for them," the ambassador concluded.