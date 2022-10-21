Türkiye criticizes U.S. for 'bullying' Saudi Arabia over oil supply cut

21 Oct. 17:15

Türkiye on Friday reprehended the US criticism of Saudi Arabia over the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production.

Speaking at a news conference in the southern Mersin province, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dubbed the US criticism "bullying," as Ankara threw its weight behind Riyad on the issue.

"We are seeing that a country (the U.S.) is threatening Saudi Arabia, and this bullying is not correct," he said.

Sanctions need to be lifted if the world wants oil prices to decrease, the top Turkish diplomat said, adding that the issue cannot be resolved by "threatening one country (Saudi Arabia)."

"The whole world needs Venezuela's oil and natural gas. There is also an embargo on Iranian oil … If you want oil prices to go down, lift sanctions,” he urged.

On Oct. 5, Saudi Arabia, which chairs the OPEC+ cartel, voted in favor of reducing oil output by about 2 million barrels per day, with the White House alleging that it not only lent its support but also worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure the bloc implemented them, putting pressure on other nations to fall in line.