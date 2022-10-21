Iran urges nationals in Ukraine to leave country

21 Oct. 18:00

Iran on Friday asked its citizens currently stationed in Ukraine to leave the country and advised others against traveling there.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that all Iranian nationals presently in Ukraine should leave the war-ravaged country "for their own safety."

It also advised Iranian nationals to refrain from traveling to the country "due to military escalation and increasing insecurity."

The statement further asked Iranian nationals in Ukraine to "remain calm" and contact the country's embassy in Kyiv if needed.