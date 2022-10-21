Erdogan hopes to hold talks with Putin and Zelensky in the near future

21 Oct. 18:15

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he wanted to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s leader Vladimir Zelensky in the near future, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday.

"I saw that Mr. Putin is much softer and more open to dialogue now than in the past. We’ll see what results the telephone talks we are to have in the coming days will yield, we will listen to both leaders," Erdogan told Turkish reporters aboard a plane returning from Azerbaijan, where he attended an airport opening ceremony.

The Turkish president also said that he hoped he would be able to arrange a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. "We hope to continue the path to peace by bringing the two leaders together. <...> I believe that peace makes no losers," he added.