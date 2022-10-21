Erdogan: Sweden wants to discuss NATO bid with Turkey

21 Oct. 18:45

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Friday he will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to discuss the Nordic country's bid to join NATO, as well as the extradition of people Ankara considers terrorists.

Erdogan also said Kristersson, who was recently appointed prime minister, sided with the fight againt terrorism, broadcaster NTV reported.

"The new prime minister sides with the fight against terrorism and terrorists. He has statements such as 'we should not be harbouring terrorism and terrorists'," Erdogan said. "Of course we will have tested their sincerity on this issue in the meeting that we will hold."

In a joint news conference with NATO's secretary general on Thursday, Kristersson said Sweden will involve itself more clearly and deeply in NATO's counter-terrorism activities.

Turkey has said its parliament will not approve Sweden and Finland's NATO bids if they do not extradite people Ankara deems terrorists, namely Kurdish militants and those accused of involvement in a 2016 coup attempt.