The Azerbaijani Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) has organized a visit of a number of foreign ombudsmen to Azerbaijan's Aghdam on October 21.

The purpose of the visit is to acquaint foreign ombudsmen with the mass destruction committed in Aghdam during the Armenian occupation.

The trip was attended by the Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, heads of national human rights institutions and media representatives.