Kremlin: both Moscow and Ankara interested in gas hub in Turkey

21 Oct. 19:30

Both Moscow and Ankara are interested in building a gas hub in Turkey, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"At a recent meeting in Astana, the President of Turkey conceptually supported the proposal. The presidents instructed the relevant departments of the two countries to start talks and consultations immediately. Therefore, all the details will now be fine-tuned," he said.

"In any case, the TurkStream is working properly and at full load," Peskov noted, adding that there are many nuances that need to be discussed.

Official spokesman of the Turkish leader Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Turkey has all the required infrastructure to set up an international gas hub on its territory

"This is a very important proposal for Turkey. Our infrastructure is ready for it. It is possible to supply gas to Europe via the TANAP main line along with Russian gas. If the capacity of this gas pipeline is expanded, it will be very important for Europe. Gas supplies from the Mediterranean are also possible," Kalin said on the air with the A Haber TV Channel.