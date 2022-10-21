Russian FM to hold talks with OIC head in Moscow

21 Oct. 21:30

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in Moscow on October 24 to touch upon the increasingly tense international situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha will make a working visit to Moscow from October 23-26. On October 24, he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the statement says.

"They will exchange views on the escalating international situation with a focus on its consequences for the world’s poorest economies," the ministry said.

The meeting will touch upon bilateral cooperation between Russia and the OIC, "including political dialogue, economic cooperation, finance, science and education, counterterrorism, protection of human rights and promotion of the inter-civilizational and inter-faith dialogue."

"They will discuss opportunities for international assistance in resolving conflicts in IOC member states in the Middle East and Africa. The issue of Israeli-Palestinian relations, a priority for the OIC, are on the table as well," the Foreign Ministry said.