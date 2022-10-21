Iran seizes two U.S. underwater drones in Red Sea

21 Oct. 22:00

Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani confirmed the seizure of two U.S. unmanned vessels by Iran's Naval Forces.

"With its powerful presence in the depths of the oceans, especially in the Red Sea, the 84th Fleet of Naval Forces of the Iran Army managed to carry out escort operations and establish maritime security at the highest possible level. Where maritime safety was threatened by the unjustified forces in the region, Iran's Army Naval Forces were able to seize 2 American unmanned vessels.," Mehr cited Shahram Irani as saying.