EU countries discuss sabotage against Nord Stream pipelines

The participants in a two-day EU summit in Brussels condemned the acts of sabotage against critical infrastructure such as the Nord Stream gas pipelines and promised a united and determined response, says the final statement of the EU summit, circulated on Friday, in which there is no mention of either responsibility for this crime or its investigation.

"The European Council strongly condemns the acts of sabotage against critical infrastructure, such as those against the Nord Stream pipelines. The European Union will meet any deliberate disruption of critical infrastructure or other hybrid actions with a united and determined response," the statement reads. It contains a call addressed to all EU countries to "take urgent and effective measures" "with a view to enhancing the resilience of critical infrastructure."