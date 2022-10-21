Erdogan: "digital terrorism" poses threat to national security

21 Oct. 22:40

The diversification of news sources and increased involvement of the media, especially social media, in daily lives bring many advantages as well as vital risks. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"Information pollution and disinformation are the forefronts of these threats," he told the 12th Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

"Fake news and support for terrorist organizations constitute one side of the coin, while the other side is Islamophobia and xenophobia," Erdogan said.

He also said digital terrorism poses a clear threat not only to democracy and social peace but also to the national security of the countries.

Erdogan said that although Türkiye is the "only country" fighting terror groups in field, it is subjected to "immoral accusations."

"At the moment, Lafarge has become one of the most important issues on the agenda of France. Lafarge is now fully exposed as one of the most important institutions supporting terrorism," the Turkish leader added.