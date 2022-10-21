Russian-Turkish trade turnover can reach $60 billion by 2025

21 Oct. 23:00

Trade turnover between Russia and Turkey can reach $60 billion by 2025, Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Vladimir Ilyichev said during the international export forum "Made in Russia 2022" on Friday.

"According to our forecasts, by 2025 the trade turnover between our countries will reach $60 billion, and the cargo turnover in the Azov-Black Sea basin may be about 250 mln tons per year," Ilyichev said, as quoted by the press service of the Economic Development Ministry.

"I would like to believe that the efforts we are taking jointly with Turkish partners will ensure comfortable conditions for our suppliers - both for importers and exporters," he added.

According to him, over the first 9 months of this year, the volume of trade between the two countries almost doubled compared to last year. These are mainly energy products (oil, gas, coal, oil products). However, the growth of "non-oil-and-gas" exports reached 19%. In particular, there is a growth in exports of products of the metallurgical industry, chemical industry and industrial processing (wood, cellulose, plastic, rubber) from Russia to Turkey.