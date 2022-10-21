Georgian energy regulator says gas tariff to stay unchanged

21 Oct. 23:30

The Georgian national energy and water supply regulatory commission has responded to "false information" that alleged an anticipated increase in natural gas tariffs in December, saying the report is "not true and a deliberate provocation".

Regulations on tariffs set the current figures until the end of the current year, the commission said on Friday.

The chairman of [the commission] has repeatedly said that, taking into account the existing parameters, an increase in the natural gas tariff is not expected", the statement from the body noted.

The commission also said the "wrong interpretation and preconceived conclusions" made by the channel indicated that "the mentioned media is once again deliberately trying to mislead the public".