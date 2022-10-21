РУС ENG

Louvre to display 70 restored artifacts from Uzbekistan

Louvre to display 70 restored artifacts from Uzbekistan

The Louvre museum in Paris will display dozens of artifacts from Uzbekistan that its experts helped restore, including a 2,000-year-old Buddha statue and a fragment of an 8th century Quran, the Uzbek government said on Friday.

A total of 70 restored artifacts will be shown in the Louvre between Nov. 23 and March 6, the state-run Culture and Arts Development Foundation said in a statement.

The Quran fragment, it said, had been stored for centuries in the village of Katta Langar and is one of the oldest copies of the Muslim holy book in existence. 

150 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos